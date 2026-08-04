Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,555 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 2,983,722 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $48,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CLSA began coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.03.

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Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $114.50 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle expanded its partnership with Alphabet’s Google Cloud to integrate Gemini AI models into Oracle software suites. The announcement reinforced Oracle’s multicloud and AI strategy and helped lift broader AI-cloud stocks. What Is Going on With Oracle Stock on Monday?

Oracle expanded its partnership with Alphabet’s Google Cloud to integrate Gemini AI models into Oracle software suites. The announcement reinforced Oracle’s multicloud and AI strategy and helped lift broader AI-cloud stocks. Positive Sentiment: Oracle reportedly secured a 10-year, $7 billion U.S. Department of Defense contract, adding visibility to future government-cloud revenue and supporting the investment case for its AI infrastructure spending. Oracle Inks 10-Year, $7 Billion Contract With DoD

Oracle reportedly secured a 10-year, $7 billion U.S. Department of Defense contract, adding visibility to future government-cloud revenue and supporting the investment case for its AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: CACI International said it will partner with Oracle on a nearly $400 million, 10-year contract to modernize the Office of Personnel Management’s human-resources systems on a secure cloud platform. The project expands Oracle’s federal technology footprint. CACI Partners with Oracle to Deliver Federal Human Resources IT Modernization

CACI International said it will partner with Oracle on a nearly $400 million, 10-year contract to modernize the Office of Personnel Management’s human-resources systems on a secure cloud platform. The project expands Oracle’s federal technology footprint. Positive Sentiment: Baycrest joined Sunnybrook’s rollout of Oracle Health’s electronic-record system in Ontario, providing Oracle Health with another major hospital reference customer and potentially supporting healthcare-cloud adoption. Oracle Stock Surges as Ontario Hospitals Expand Oracle Health Adoption

Baycrest joined Sunnybrook’s rollout of Oracle Health’s electronic-record system in Ontario, providing Oracle Health with another major hospital reference customer and potentially supporting healthcare-cloud adoption. Positive Sentiment: Call-option activity rose well above typical levels, suggesting increased speculative or bullish positioning, although options flows do not guarantee further gains.

Call-option activity rose well above typical levels, suggesting increased speculative or bullish positioning, although options flows do not guarantee further gains. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle’s $638 billion remaining performance obligation and reported 93% cloud-infrastructure growth highlight strong AI demand, but investors remain focused on whether contracted revenue can translate into cash flow and earnings.

Oracle’s $638 billion remaining performance obligation and reported 93% cloud-infrastructure growth highlight strong AI demand, but investors remain focused on whether contracted revenue can translate into cash flow and earnings. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continued to flag Oracle’s heavy AI investment, potentially up to $70 billion in fiscal 2027 capital expenditures, negative free cash flow and rising debt. Concerns that AI spending could pressure margins or require additional financing remain an overhang.

Analysts and commentators continued to flag Oracle’s heavy AI investment, potentially up to $70 billion in fiscal 2027 capital expenditures, negative free cash flow and rising debt. Concerns that AI spending could pressure margins or require additional financing remain an overhang. Negative Sentiment: Warnings about an AI-sector selloff—particularly if OpenAI or Anthropic encounter difficulties—put Oracle’s large AI backlog and infrastructure commitments in the crosshairs. Careful MSFT, AMZN, ORCL Bulls

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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