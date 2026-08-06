Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,917 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,059 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,426,479 shares of the company's stock worth $9,835,229,000 after purchasing an additional 713,571 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 31,686,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,176,387,000 after buying an additional 506,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,536,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,971,741,000 after buying an additional 391,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,761,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,569,568,000 after buying an additional 464,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,958,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,161,234,000 after buying an additional 3,447,754 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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DoorDash Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $207.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.30 and a 1-year high of $285.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.38 and a 200 day moving average of $174.43. The firm has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a PE ratio of 98.70 and a beta of 1.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on DoorDash from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Argus set a $190.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of DoorDash from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

Trending Headlines about DoorDash

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 35.6% year over year to $4.45 billion, exceeding the $4.34 billion analyst consensus. DoorDash also reported continued growth in its marketplaces, membership programs and monthly active users, supporting the company’s expansion narrative. DoorDash Releases Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 35.6% year over year to $4.45 billion, exceeding the $4.34 billion analyst consensus. DoorDash also reported continued growth in its marketplaces, membership programs and monthly active users, supporting the company’s expansion narrative. Positive Sentiment: UBS forecast substantial potential appreciation for DASH, reinforcing the view that the stock’s long-term growth prospects remain attractive. UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for DoorDash Stock

UBS forecast substantial potential appreciation for DASH, reinforcing the view that the stock’s long-term growth prospects remain attractive. Positive Sentiment: DoorDash remains positioned to benefit from increasing interest in the gig economy, with analysts identifying DASH as one of the stocks to monitor alongside Uber and Etsy. Gig Economy Stocks to Monitor

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,743 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total value of $441,046.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 128,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,615,850.64. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 21,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $3,374,979.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 959,076 shares in the company, valued at $148,896,549. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,620 shares of company stock valued at $26,822,778. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report).

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