Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. $LZ

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ - Free Report) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 926,425 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 323,201 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.54% of LegalZoom.com worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 976.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 11,415.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 8,589.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $96,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,041,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,169,913.15. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Nicole Miller sold 19,199 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $126,329.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,119,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,364,480.76. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 135.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting LegalZoom.com

Here are the key news stories impacting LegalZoom.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: LegalZoom reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.16 per share, topping the $0.15 consensus estimate and matching the prior-year result. Revenue rose 6.6% year over year to $205.3 million, broadly in line with expectations. LegalZoom Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates

LegalZoom reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.16 per share, topping the $0.15 consensus estimate and matching the prior-year result. Revenue rose 6.6% year over year to $205.3 million, broadly in line with expectations. Positive Sentiment: Subscription revenue increased 11% to $133.4 million, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. The company attributed the performance to human-in-the-loop offerings and pricing initiatives. LegalZoom Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Subscription revenue increased 11% to $133.4 million, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. The company attributed the performance to human-in-the-loop offerings and pricing initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and shareholder returns were also supportive: adjusted EBITDA was $45.9 million, ahead of the high end of guidance, while LegalZoom generated $33.7 million in free cash flow and repurchased $45.5 million of stock. It ended the quarter with $167.2 million in cash and no debt.

Profitability and shareholder returns were also supportive: adjusted EBITDA was $45.9 million, ahead of the high end of guidance, while LegalZoom generated $33.7 million in free cash flow and repurchased $45.5 million of stock. It ended the quarter with $167.2 million in cash and no debt. Neutral Sentiment: LegalZoom is expanding its distribution through Microsoft 365 Copilot, potentially improving access to its legal-services offerings, although the immediate financial contribution was not disclosed. LegalZoom Brings Legal Services to Microsoft 365 Copilot

LegalZoom is expanding its distribution through Microsoft 365 Copilot, potentially improving access to its legal-services offerings, although the immediate financial contribution was not disclosed. Negative Sentiment: Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was reduced to $795 million-$805 million, well below the approximately $822 million analyst consensus. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $192 million-$196 million also trails the $204.4 million consensus, signaling weaker near-term demand and overshadowing the quarterly earnings beat. LegalZoom Updates 2026 Guidance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LegalZoom.com

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc NASDAQ: LZ operates as a leading online legal technology company that provides a broad range of legal and business services to individuals, families and small businesses. Through its digital platform, the company offers customized legal documents and filing services, including business formation (LLCs, corporations and nonprofits), estate planning (wills and trusts), intellectual property protection (trademarks and copyrights), and ongoing compliance support. LegalZoom also connects customers with independent attorneys for consultations on matters such as family law, immigration and real estate.

Founded in 2001 by entrepreneurs Brian Lee, Brian P.

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