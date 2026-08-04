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Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Polaris Inc. $PII

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Polaris logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pacer Advisors increased its Polaris stake by 12.5% in the first quarter to 431,724 shares valued at approximately $23.5 million. Institutional investors collectively own 88.06% of Polaris.
  • Polaris reported quarterly EPS of $1.97, beating estimates of $0.76, while revenue rose 9.2% year over year to $2.02 billion. The company set fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at $3.00–$3.10.
  • Polaris declared a quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share, equivalent to a 3.8% annualized yield. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with a $67 target price, below the reported share price of $70.66.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII - Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,724 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 48,069 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Polaris worth $23,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PII. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Danske Bank A S lifted its holdings in Polaris by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of PII stock opened at $70.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.26. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.18.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $1.21. Polaris had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Polaris's payout ratio is currently -58.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Polaris from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised Polaris from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PII

About Polaris

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Polaris (NYSE:PII)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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