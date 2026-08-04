Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Polaris Inc. $PII

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII - Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,724 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 48,069 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Polaris worth $23,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PII. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Danske Bank A S lifted its holdings in Polaris by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Polaris Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of PII stock opened at $70.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.26. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.18.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $1.21. Polaris had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Polaris's payout ratio is currently -58.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Polaris from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised Polaris from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PII

About Polaris

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

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