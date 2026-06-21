Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,556 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $12,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, which can drive demand from index funds and ETFs that track the benchmark.

Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, which can drive demand from index funds and ETFs that track the benchmark. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment remains strong after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praised Marvell, reinforcing its role in AI infrastructure and custom chip design.

Investor sentiment remains strong after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praised Marvell, reinforcing its role in AI infrastructure and custom chip design. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades and sharply higher price targets suggest Wall Street sees more upside from Marvell’s AI networking and optical interconnect growth.

Recent analyst upgrades and sharply higher price targets suggest Wall Street sees more upside from Marvell’s AI networking and optical interconnect growth. Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s recent earnings and guidance continue to show solid demand, with revenue growth tied to data-center and custom-chip momentum.

Marvell’s recent earnings and guidance continue to show solid demand, with revenue growth tied to data-center and custom-chip momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces note that MRVL has run up quickly and may be trading at a demanding valuation, which could limit near-term upside even if the AI story stays intact.

Several commentary pieces note that MRVL has run up quickly and may be trading at a demanding valuation, which could limit near-term upside even if the AI story stays intact. Neutral Sentiment: Technical notes suggest the stock remains in a strong uptrend near highs, but it may pause for consolidation after a steep move.

Technical notes suggest the stock remains in a strong uptrend near highs, but it may pause for consolidation after a steep move. Negative Sentiment: Marvell’s CFO filed to sell about $65 million of stock, and while insider sales can pressure sentiment, this looks like a large disclosure investors may view cautiously. Article: Marvell's CFO Just Filed to Dump $65 Million of Stock

Marvell’s CFO filed to sell about $65 million of stock, and while insider sales can pressure sentiment, this looks like a large disclosure investors may view cautiously. Negative Sentiment: A separate insider sale by Sandeep Bharathi was also disclosed, though it was tied to a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and tax withholding, making it less concerning on its own.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $430,501.23. This represents a 72.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,757,828.80. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,291 shares of company stock worth $32,627,131. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $310.58 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $271.70 billion, a PE ratio of 106.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.81.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here