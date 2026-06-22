Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $10.71 Million Stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,397 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 11,359 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the third quarter worth $34,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Lowe's Companies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lowe's Companies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $228.00 to $202.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $305.00 to $278.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock opened at $222.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.52. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.40 and a 1 year high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $2,097,477.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,883.02. This represents a 36.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,828,291.50. This trade represents a 26.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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