Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $18.96 Million Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG - Free Report) by 6,537.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,836 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 923,706 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.89% of Harley-Davidson worth $18,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,899,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,345,000 after buying an additional 2,095,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 456.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,735,378 shares of the company's stock worth $35,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,675 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,681,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,766,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at $21,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jonathan R. Root sold 1,554 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $37,979.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,400 shares in the company, valued at $718,536. The trade was a 5.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Daniel J. Nova bought 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $982,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 47,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,654.85. This trade represents a 525.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,672 shares of company stock worth $116,266. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 4.78%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Harley-Davidson's payout ratio is 46.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Harley-Davidson

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

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