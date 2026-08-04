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Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $24.46 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
EPAM Systems logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • Pacer Advisors significantly increased its EPAM Systems position by 3,852.7% in the first quarter, owning 180,637 shares valued at approximately $24.46 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively hold 91.58% of EPAM’s shares.
  • Analysts have lowered their price targets, with the consensus target falling to $133.50 and an overall “Hold” rating. Ratings include seven Buys, eight Holds, and one Sell.
  • EPAM shares opened at $107.05, well below their 12-month high of $222.53. Despite the stock’s decline, the company exceeded quarterly earnings expectations with $2.86 in EPS and $1.40 billion in revenue, up 7.6% year over year.
  • Five stocks we like better than EPAM Systems.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM - Free Report) by 3,852.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,637 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 176,067 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of EPAM Systems worth $24,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 4,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $199.00 to $167.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $107.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $126.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $222.53.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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