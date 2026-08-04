Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $27.29 Million Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 2,440.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,346 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 130,018 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of TKO Group worth $27,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 711.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,810 shares of the company's stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 22,629 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,969,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,150,000. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd grew its stake in TKO Group by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd now owns 133,187 shares of the company's stock worth $27,836,000 after buying an additional 61,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in TKO Group by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,333 shares of the company's stock worth $22,115,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at TKO Group

In related news, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer purchased 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,946.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 30,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,607,705.60. This represents a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 12,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $2,354,067.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,862,255.63. The trade was a 20.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24,308 shares of company stock worth $4,499,679 and have sold 42,257 shares worth $7,946,068. Corporate insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting TKO Group

Here are the key news stories impacting TKO Group this week:

TKO Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $183.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.29 and a 12 month high of $226.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.55.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. TKO Group's payout ratio is currently 117.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TKO Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TKO Group from $225.00 to $222.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report).

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