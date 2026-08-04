Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $60.57 Million Stake in PTC Inc. $PTC

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 243.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,112 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 301,471 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of PTC worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PTC by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 393 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company's stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company's stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 586 shares of the technology company's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,462.30. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTC. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $170.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

PTC Stock Performance

PTC opened at $139.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.50 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. PTC had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 41.67%.The firm had revenue of $600.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.420 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.630-2.210 EPS. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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