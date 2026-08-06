Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. $CXM

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM - Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,926 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 237,216 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.37% of Sprinklr worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CXM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 118,364 shares of the company's stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 260,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 166.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 171,746 shares of the company's stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 107,394 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Sprinklr from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sprinklr

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other news, insider Joy Corso sold 33,635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $178,265.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,175,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,230,764.80. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Amitabh Misra sold 29,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $154,654.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 854,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,530,328.70. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,168. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of CXM opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Sprinklr had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $219.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.480-0.490 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.100-0.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc NYSE: CXM is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr's platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

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