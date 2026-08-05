Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,954 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $15,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,076,730 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,359,304,000 after buying an additional 88,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,121,219 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $923,576,000 after acquiring an additional 36,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,914,224 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $875,574,000 after acquiring an additional 362,050 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,200.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,323 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $730,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,815,060 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $406,011,000 after purchasing an additional 322,345 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.2%

VRSK opened at $192.80 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.94 and a 52 week high of $276.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 239.55% and a net margin of 28.24%.The firm had revenue of $806.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is 30.72%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,671 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $851,102.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,590,346.58. This trade represents a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 2,020 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.49, for a total transaction of $394,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,251,262.84. This trade represents a 14.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,566,783. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $236.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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