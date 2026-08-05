Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,613 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 28,028 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 59.4% during the first quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Towne Trust Company N.A increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 431 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 102.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total value of $195,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 54,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,227,993.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 281,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,863,883.35. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business's fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.40. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $80.07.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 25.17%.The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Williams Companies's payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Trending Headlines about Williams Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Williams Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategic acquisition expands growth platform: Williams agreed to acquire Momentum Midstream from EnCap Flatrock for up to $5.5 billion. The assets connect the Haynesville region with Gulf Coast LNG export facilities, power-generation customers and industrial demand, potentially strengthening Williams’ long-term natural-gas and midstream growth prospects. Reuters: Williams to buy Momentum, raises 2026 EBITDA forecast

Williams agreed to acquire Momentum Midstream from EnCap Flatrock for up to $5.5 billion. The assets connect the Haynesville region with Gulf Coast LNG export facilities, power-generation customers and industrial demand, potentially strengthening Williams’ long-term natural-gas and midstream growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year EBITDA outlook: Second-quarter results highlighted approximately 6% EBITDA growth and management’s expectation that the Momentum transaction will broaden exposure to growing LNG and power demand. The deal is viewed as strategically supportive, although its financing and execution remain important considerations. Williams Companies Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Second-quarter results highlighted approximately 6% EBITDA growth and management’s expectation that the Momentum transaction will broaden exposure to growing LNG and power demand. The deal is viewed as strategically supportive, although its financing and execution remain important considerations. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results were mixed: Williams reported adjusted EPS of $0.50, up from $0.46 a year earlier. That matched some analysts’ estimates but was below the $0.52 Zacks consensus. Revenue increased 9.8% year over year to $3.05 billion and exceeded the $2.83 billion estimate, partially offsetting the EPS miss. Williams Companies Quarterly Earnings Data

Williams reported adjusted EPS of $0.50, up from $0.46 a year earlier. That matched some analysts’ estimates but was below the $0.52 Zacks consensus. Revenue increased 9.8% year over year to $3.05 billion and exceeded the $2.83 billion estimate, partially offsetting the EPS miss. Negative Sentiment: 2026 EPS guidance remains below consensus: Williams set fiscal-year EPS guidance at $2.35, compared with an average analyst estimate of $2.41. This could limit near-term upside if investors focus more on earnings-per-share expectations than on the higher EBITDA outlook. Williams Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Williams set fiscal-year EPS guidance at $2.35, compared with an average analyst estimate of $2.41. This could limit near-term upside if investors focus more on earnings-per-share expectations than on the higher EBITDA outlook. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling adds a modest cautionary signal: Senior Vice President Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares for approximately $141,300, reducing his position by 0.71%. The transaction is small relative to his remaining holdings and does not by itself indicate a change in corporate fundamentals. Terrance Lane Wilson Insider Trading

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Williams Companies from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $83.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Williams Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Williams Companies wasn't on the list.

While Williams Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here