Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,568 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 57,313 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,924.5% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,213 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $123,100,000 after acquiring an additional 392,802 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $422,241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,846,877 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,146,040,000 after acquiring an additional 388,864 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $18,694,000. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $246,625,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $156.17 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.05 and a 52 week high of $310.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $835.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $355.00 to $285.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $333.00 to $317.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $278.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Key Stories Impacting Veeva Systems

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Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $116,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,296.92. The trade was a 18.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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