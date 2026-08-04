Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,886 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 48,903 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Visa were worth $32,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Visa by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHL Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $729,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,625,440. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,398 shares of company stock valued at $35,831,433. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Visa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $430.00 target price (up from $394.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-four have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $413.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $365.77 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $373.97. The stock has a market cap of $656.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.92.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 50.78%.The firm's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.79%.

More Visa News

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Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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