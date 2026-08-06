Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 167,574 Shares of Five9, Inc. $FIVN

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Free Report) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,644 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 167,574 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.53% of Five9 worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,596,380 shares of the software maker's stock worth $72,107,000 after purchasing an additional 787,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,037,395 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $201,250,000 after purchasing an additional 759,237 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,086,675 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $31,655,000 after purchasing an additional 547,304 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1,255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 422,772 shares of the software maker's stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 391,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,253 shares of the software maker's stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 374,356 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Five9

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $63,414.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 57,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,487.38. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CRO Matthew E. Tuckness sold 8,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $214,482.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 281,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,816.52. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 85,820 shares of company stock worth $2,014,057 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9 Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.71. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $30.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $23.00 target price on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered Five9 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVN

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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