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Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Amphenol logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • Pacer Advisors reduced its Amphenol stake by 33.3% in the first quarter, selling 33,552 shares and retaining 67,150 shares valued at approximately $8.5 million.
  • Amphenol reported strong quarterly results, with earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $8.76 billion, surpassing estimates; revenue rose 55% year over year.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish, with a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of $191.67, while institutional investors own 97.01% of the stock.
  • Interested in Amphenol? Here are five stocks we like better.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,150 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 33,552 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9,435.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $10,374,670,000 after acquiring an additional 75,964,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,638,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387,536 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,386,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Amphenol by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,680,749 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,200,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,225 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $171.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $156.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.42. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $104.71 and a one year high of $178.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research raised Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 186,104 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $30,199,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 864,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,230,001.79. This represents a 17.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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