Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 110,974 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,037 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 110,974 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,125,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,569,082 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $185,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333,986 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,477,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,070,100 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $171,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $85,364,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 19.31%.The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,399.92. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $196,263.78. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 170,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,423,004.42. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 15,432 shares of company stock worth $493,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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