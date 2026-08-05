Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 143,561 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,764 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 143,561 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L.P. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $3,624,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% during the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.2% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 2,543 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.5%

WFC opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average of $83.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $267.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.23. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $22.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is 26.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $93.50 to $95.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KGI Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

See Also

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