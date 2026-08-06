Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 16,135 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,051 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 16,135 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,496 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE ICE opened at $149.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.79 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock's 50 day moving average is $139.43 and its 200 day moving average is $153.17.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 30.08%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Intercontinental Exchange

Here are the key news stories impacting Intercontinental Exchange this week:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $100,903.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,280,848.56. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,573 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $693,083.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 45,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,891,887.88. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,425 shares of company stock worth $2,046,324. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $177.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $177.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $183.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

See Also

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