Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 17,015 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,364 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,015 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,570,000. FMB Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $1,762,000. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 16,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,180 shares of the company's stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 36,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 16,806 shares of the company's stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Marriott International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Marriott International from $379.00 to $348.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $353.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $386.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $361.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $378.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.01. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.49 and a 1-year high of $410.98. The firm has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 75.81%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.640-11.810 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.740-2.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

See Also

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