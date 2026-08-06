Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 22,258 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,407 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 22,258 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $868,360,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,908.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,816,763 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $276,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,582,401 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,222,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,008 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,167,479 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $570,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $204,750,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST opened at $253.22 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.91 and a fifty-two week high of $257.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.64 and a 200 day moving average of $217.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's payout ratio is 24.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Ross Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ross Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ross Stores from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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