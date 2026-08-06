Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 56,953 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,398 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 56,953 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,473.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 65,067 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,353 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $50,502,000 after purchasing an additional 444,371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas raised its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,357.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,745 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $44,950,000 after purchasing an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $98.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $105,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,696. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,030 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,368. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.8%

ORLY opened at $93.44 on Thursday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.26 and a 200-day moving average of $91.59. The stock has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 232.45%. O'Reilly Automotive's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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