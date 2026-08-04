Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 69,154 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 69,154 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Digital Realty Trust worth $57,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,402,995,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,001,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,332,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,073 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,807,512 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $831,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195,862 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,301,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,190,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $493,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $218.17.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $191.25 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $184.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.36. The firm has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.84, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.23 and a 52-week high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.77). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company's revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is 236.89%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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