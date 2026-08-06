Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 8,518 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,581 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 8,518 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $808,351,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 24,530.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 628,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 625,515 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 442.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 659,840 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $171,750,000 after purchasing an additional 538,200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1,517.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 390,022 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $96,062,000 after purchasing an additional 365,915 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,311,357 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $815,587,000 after buying an additional 353,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $297.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.99. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.82 and a 12-month high of $303.15. The business's 50-day moving average price is $268.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 101.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.350-11.550 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $247.99 per share, with a total value of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $409,679.48. This represents a 95.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $280.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $278.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $281.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

See Also

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