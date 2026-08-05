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Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $725,000 in Intel Corporation $INTC

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Intel logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors acquired 5,192 Intel shares worth approximately $725,000 in the second quarter. Institutional investors collectively own 64.53% of Intel’s outstanding stock.
  • Intel’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with revenue rising 25.2% year over year to $16.13 billion and EPS of $0.42 versus consensus of $0.21. The stock has recently rallied as investors responded to stronger AI and data-center demand.
  • Despite improving results and packaging prospects, analysts remain cautious about Intel’s losses, restructuring, capital-spending needs and competition from TSMC. Wall Street’s consensus rating is Hold, with an average price target of $107.93.
  • Interested in Intel? Here are five stocks we like better.

Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,192 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: A broad risk-on rally lifted the chip sector, with investors buying Intel, AMD and other semiconductor names as the AI trade regained momentum. Intel’s rebound was particularly strong after the stock fell heavily in July. Intel Soars 10%, AMD Jumps 8%, Broadcom Rises 6% as Chip Stocks Ride a Risk-On Rally
  • Positive Sentiment: Investors continued to focus on Intel’s better-than-expected second-quarter results: revenue rose about 25% year over year to $16.13 billion, while adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share exceeded consensus by a wide margin. The midpoint of next-quarter revenue guidance was also reportedly well above analysts’ expectations, supported by data-center and AI demand. INTC Q2 Deep Dive: Data Center and AI Strength Offset Market Concerns Amid Supply Constraints
  • Positive Sentiment: Improving yields for Intel’s Embedded Multi-die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB) advanced-packaging technology could strengthen its position in AI hardware and potentially bring a long-rumored partnership to supply packaging for Google’s tensor processing units (TPUs) closer to reality. Intel's Packaging Progress Points to Google
  • Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s Core Ultra chip price increases may improve revenue and margins, but they could also make upgrades more expensive and risk weakening consumer demand. Intel Stock Blasts Up as Core Ultra Chips Get Price Hikes
  • Negative Sentiment: Competitive and execution risks remain. TSMC is reportedly developing packaging technology similar to EMIB, while Chinese AI-model advances could intensify pressure on Intel’s AI infrastructure ambitions. Intel vs. TSMC: Intel Is Winning an AI Battle Against TSMC
  • Negative Sentiment: Analysts remain cautious because Intel is still loss-making, faces restructuring and plans substantial capital expenditures. Concern that industry-wide AI spending may not generate adequate returns contributed to the stock’s July decline and remains a risk to the rebound. Why Intel Stock Fell 35% Last Month

Intel Stock Up 10.8%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $100.86 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The stock has a market cap of $508.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.11 and a 200 day moving average of $80.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Intel from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intel from $81.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore set a $95.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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