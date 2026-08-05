Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,928 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $17,102,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,682 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9,435.8% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $10,374,670,000 after purchasing an additional 75,964,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,913,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $7,705,440,000 after purchasing an additional 888,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,638,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,087,372,000 after purchasing an additional 748,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total value of $80,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $311,427,305.99. This represents a 20.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 5.0%

Amphenol stock opened at $171.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $156.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.42. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $104.71 and a 12 month high of $178.52. The company has a market capitalization of $211.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 17.73%.The company's revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amphenol from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $197.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $191.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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