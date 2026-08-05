Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $1.38 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,473 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 222,559 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $60,358,000 after purchasing an additional 69,202 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $2,500,000. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,480,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,286 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $271,791,000 after buying an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $450.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $550.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $441.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: A sharp rally in semiconductor ETFs indicates that investor interest in the artificial-intelligence and chip sectors is returning. The sector-wide momentum may provide a favorable backdrop for Analog Devices and help explain the stock’s recent strength. Semiconductor ETFs Surge up to 19% in Huge Rally as the AI Trade Ramps Back Up

A sharp rally in semiconductor ETFs indicates that investor interest in the artificial-intelligence and chip sectors is returning. The sector-wide momentum may provide a favorable backdrop for Analog Devices and help explain the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Analog Devices renewed its strategic sponsorship of MassRobotics through its Analog Garage corporate venture and incubator program. The partnership expands ADI’s exposure to robotics startups and emerging industrial-automation applications, though the near-term financial impact is likely limited. MassRobotics Welcomes Analog Devices as Returning Strategic Sponsor

Analog Devices renewed its strategic sponsorship of MassRobotics through its Analog Garage corporate venture and incubator program. The partnership expands ADI’s exposure to robotics startups and emerging industrial-automation applications, though the near-term financial impact is likely limited. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks see a favorable setup for ADI’s next earnings report, citing its history of earnings surprises and current estimate trends. This reinforces optimism following the company’s latest quarterly beat, when it reported $3.09 in adjusted earnings per share and $3.62 billion in revenue, both above consensus. Will Analog Devices Beat Estimates Again?

Analysts at Zacks see a favorable setup for ADI’s next earnings report, citing its history of earnings surprises and current estimate trends. This reinforces optimism following the company’s latest quarterly beat, when it reported $3.09 in adjusted earnings per share and $3.62 billion in revenue, both above consensus. Negative Sentiment: CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 ADI shares for approximately $3.63 million, reducing his direct ownership by 6.78%. The transaction was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which makes it less likely to signal a change in management’s outlook, but insider selling can still create modest investor pressure. SEC Form 4 Insider Transaction

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.01, for a total value of $533,846.16. Following the sale, the director owned 117,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,239,484.43. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total transaction of $389,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,536.77. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $41,713,630 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $380.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $445.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.71. The company has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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