Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,998 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,359 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 32,410 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $93.50 to $95.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Key Stories Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The stock has a market cap of $267.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.23. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 17.55%.The firm had revenue of $22.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.16%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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