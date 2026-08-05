Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in XPEL, Inc. $XPEL

Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,057,000. XPEL comprises 1.6% of Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of XPEL as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its position in XPEL by 2,392.9% during the fourth quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,638 shares of the company's stock worth $72,002,000 after buying an additional 1,384,769 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,814,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $190,382,000 after buying an additional 542,187 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,400,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 1,245.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 130,402 shares of the company's stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 120,712 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,193 shares of the company's stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company's stock.

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XPEL Price Performance

XPEL stock opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business's fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.82%.The company's revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on XPEL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut XPEL from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc is a leading manufacturer and distributor of advanced protective films and coatings for automotive, marine, aviation, and architectural applications. The company's core products include paint protection film (PPF), window tinting film, and ceramic coatings designed to shield surfaces from scratches, environmental contaminants, and UV damage. XPEL's flagship PPF, known for its self-healing properties, is engineered to maintain a vehicle's factory finish by resisting swirl marks, stone chips, and acid rain.

Beyond automotive protection, XPEL has expanded its offerings to include protective films for electronics and architectural surfaces, providing solutions that enhance durability and prolong the life of high-value assets.

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