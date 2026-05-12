Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in RCM Technologies, Inc. $RCMT

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT - Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,231 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 74,760 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 3.48% of RCM Technologies worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,892 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RCM Technologies by 1,241.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,166 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded RCM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of RCM Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on RCM Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Report on RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RCMT stock opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RCM Technologies

In other news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 8,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $226,682.24. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,489,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,983,884.80. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 4,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $151,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 439,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,050,112. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,434. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCM Technologies Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: RCMT is an information technology consulting firm that specializes in delivering secure, enterprise-level technology solutions. The company's core offerings include IT infrastructure design and integration, data center modernization, cloud migration and management, cybersecurity services, and digital collaboration platforms. RCM Technologies serves clients across federal and commercial markets, tailoring its services to meet the strict security and compliance requirements of government agencies as well as the performance and scalability needs of private-sector organizations.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Dresher, Pennsylvania, RCM Technologies has built a reputation for end-to-end project delivery, from initial assessment and design through implementation and ongoing managed support.

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