Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. $NWPX

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX - Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,123 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 58,647 shares during the period. NWPX Infrastructure makes up 2.1% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.56% of NWPX Infrastructure worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,961 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,053,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 166.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,400 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 43,398 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 537,188 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,433,000 after purchasing an additional 35,768 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $362,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,807.64. This represents a 39.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Miles Brittain sold 3,300 shares of NWPX Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $233,937.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,418,225.34. This trade represents a 14.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,019. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NWPX Infrastructure from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NWPX Infrastructure from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NWPX Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $90.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NWPX

NWPX Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.70. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $114.27.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $138.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWPX Infrastructure Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

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