Pacira BioSciences, Inc. $PCRX Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX - Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,427 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,284 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.60% of Pacira BioSciences worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 750,027 shares of the company's stock worth $19,411,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $7,976,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 319,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 205,500 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 260,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 47,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 69,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 54,079 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

PCRX stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $978.63 million, a P/E ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 0.27. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.06 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pacira BioSciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pacira reported second-quarter revenue of $192.4 million , up 6.2% year over year and above the $191.1 million analyst consensus. Adjusted EPS of $0.73 also exceeded expectations of $0.65. Pacira BioSciences Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Pacira reported second-quarter revenue of , up 6.2% year over year and above the $191.1 million analyst consensus. Adjusted EPS of also exceeded expectations of $0.65. Positive Sentiment: Management said it continues to execute its “5x30” strategy, highlighting durable cash flow, pipeline progress and commercial partnerships. Pacira is also targeting access to 160 million covered lives for EXPAREL, which could support broader product adoption. Pacira 2026 Revenue Guidance and EXPAREL Coverage

Management said it continues to execute its “5x30” strategy, highlighting durable cash flow, pipeline progress and commercial partnerships. Pacira is also targeting access to for EXPAREL, which could support broader product adoption. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on PCRX from $32 to $33 and maintained a Buy rating, implying substantial potential upside based on the referenced share price. Benzinga Analyst Update

Needham raised its price target on PCRX from $32 to and maintained a Buy rating, implying substantial potential upside based on the referenced share price. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada increased its target from $24 to $25 but retained a Sector Perform rating, signaling limited expected upside and a more cautious view. Benzinga Analyst Update

Royal Bank of Canada increased its target from $24 to but retained a Sector Perform rating, signaling limited expected upside and a more cautious view. Negative Sentiment: Pacira guided to 2026 revenue of $735 million to $760 million, below the approximately $767.8 million consensus estimate. The lowered outlook suggests slower-than-expected growth and was the primary negative catalyst for PCRX despite the strong second-quarter results. Pacira 2026 Revenue Guidance

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 6,115 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $143,702.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 62,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,674. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.80.

View Our Latest Report on PCRX

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing non-opioid, non-addictive pain management and regenerative health solutions. The company's flagship product, EXPAREL, is a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension designed to provide long-lasting postsurgical analgesia. EXPAREL is used by clinicians across a broad range of surgical procedures to reduce reliance on opioid medications and to help manage acute postoperative pain.

In addition to its marketed offering, Pacira maintains an active pipeline of investigational products aimed at addressing unmet needs in pain management and inflammation control.

Further Reading

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