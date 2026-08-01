Pagaya Technologies Ltd. $PGY Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY - Free Report) by 353.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,771 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 291,291 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.45% of Pagaya Technologies worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 72,036 shares of the company's stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 16,493 shares of the company's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,766 shares of the company's stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pagaya Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pagaya Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pagaya Technologies news, Director Tami Rosen sold 9,944 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the director owned 37,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $570,668.80. This trade represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gal Krubiner acquired 16,230 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $250,428.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 555,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,629.58. The trade was a 3.01% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 58,090 shares of company stock valued at $923,764 over the last three months. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 9.2%

NASDAQ:PGY opened at $19.27 on Friday. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $317.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.85 million. Pagaya Technologies had a return on equity of 53.51% and a net margin of 9.12%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGY. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pagaya Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded Pagaya Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $32.43.

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Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies is a financial technology company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to the credit and asset management industries. Through its proprietary data-driven platform, Pagaya analyzes vast datasets from consumer credit portfolios to build predictive risk models, enabling institutional investors to gain access to alternative credit products. The company’s solutions streamline underwriting, optimize portfolio construction and facilitate the efficient securitization of consumer loans, credit card receivables and other asset classes.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Pagaya has expanded its operations to serve financial institutions and asset managers primarily in the United States.

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