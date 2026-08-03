Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,784 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,164 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $123.06 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.41. The stock has a market cap of $295.01 billion, a PE ratio of 138.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Mizuho dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research cut Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, President Capital upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.50 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $189.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect second-quarter revenue to rise approximately 80% year over year to about $1.8 billion, with adjusted EPS near $0.35. Investors are looking for another strong beat and possible guidance increase, supported by AI-driven demand across Palantir’s government and commercial businesses. Palantir Technologies next earnings report

Analysts expect second-quarter revenue to rise approximately 80% year over year to about $1.8 billion, with adjusted EPS near $0.35. Investors are looking for another strong beat and possible guidance increase, supported by AI-driven demand across Palantir’s government and commercial businesses. Positive Sentiment: Continued defense contracts, strong government demand and potential acceleration in U.S. commercial revenue could reinforce Palantir’s AI growth narrative. The company has also beaten earnings estimates for eight consecutive quarters. Palantir Q2 earnings preview

Continued defense contracts, strong government demand and potential acceleration in U.S. commercial revenue could reinforce Palantir’s AI growth narrative. The company has also beaten earnings estimates for eight consecutive quarters. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating and assigned a $225 price target, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Broader optimism about AI monetization and strong hyperscaler spending is also providing sector support. Rosenblatt Palantir rating

Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating and assigned a $225 price target, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Broader optimism about AI monetization and strong hyperscaler spending is also providing sector support. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders expect an unusually large post-earnings move, making the upcoming report the immediate catalyst for PLTR. Investors will focus on revenue acceleration, U.S. commercial growth, international performance, margins and forward guidance—not merely whether Palantir beats estimates. Expected Palantir post-earnings move

Options traders expect an unusually large post-earnings move, making the upcoming report the immediate catalyst for PLTR. Investors will focus on revenue acceleration, U.S. commercial growth, international performance, margins and forward guidance—not merely whether Palantir beats estimates. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong operating growth, PLTR has declined roughly 40% from its 2026 high and trades at an elevated earnings multiple. RBC warned investors not to chase the stock ahead of results, while technical indicators reportedly signal a strong sell. RBC warning on Palantir

Despite strong operating growth, PLTR has declined roughly 40% from its 2026 high and trades at an elevated earnings multiple. RBC warned investors not to chase the stock ahead of results, while technical indicators reportedly signal a strong sell. Negative Sentiment: Bears argue that another earnings beat may not be enough to support the shares because expectations and valuation remain high. Concerns include an uncertain commercial segment, the risk that AI customers develop competing capabilities, and Palantir’s history of post-earnings declines. Palantir earnings downside warning

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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