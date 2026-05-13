Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al decreased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $57,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 778.7% during the third quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company's stock worth $11,187,000 after buying an additional 54,347 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 135.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 540,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,659,000 after purchasing an additional 310,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Phillip Securities upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $860,507,475.24. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,795.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 219,421 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,976.12. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $136.00 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.93 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $325.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company's fifty day moving average price is $145.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.69.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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