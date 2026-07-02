Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Holdings Lifted by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 133.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,925 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 112,627 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 3.0% of Randolph Co Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Randolph Co Inc's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $31,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 211,951 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $33,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 33.8% in the first quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,799 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,254 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.2% during the first quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palo Alto Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $420 from $325 and kept an overweight rating, signaling further upside potential. Wells Fargo target raise

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $420 from $325 and kept an overweight rating, signaling further upside potential. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane lifted its target to $380 from $330 and reiterated an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst tone around PANW. BNP Paribas Exane target raise

BNP Paribas Exane lifted its target to $380 from $330 and reiterated an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst tone around PANW. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research also raised its target to $380 from $333 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing expectations for continued share-price strength. BTIG target raise

BTIG Research also raised its target to $380 from $333 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing expectations for continued share-price strength. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted PANW’s strong fiscal Q3 results, with revenue and ARR beats and growing demand tied to AI-driven cybersecurity and observability, which has helped keep sentiment constructive. Yahoo Finance article

Recent coverage highlighted PANW’s strong fiscal Q3 results, with revenue and ARR beats and growing demand tied to AI-driven cybersecurity and observability, which has helped keep sentiment constructive. Neutral Sentiment: Several insiders sold small blocks of stock, including CAO Josh D. Paul and Director Aparna Bawa. While routine, insider selling can modestly temper enthusiasm for the stock. SEC filing

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 3.2%

PANW opened at $352.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.26. The firm has a market cap of $286.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $358.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total value of $1,447,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 145,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,058,590. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total transaction of $2,094,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,490,500. The trade was a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,111 shares of company stock worth $27,204,024. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $316.15.

View Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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