Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,094 shares of the network technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 154 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $421.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $332.57.

Read Our Latest Report on PANW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total value of $313,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 81,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,272,790.88. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total transaction of $1,447,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 145,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,058,590. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 5.5%

PANW stock opened at $366.34 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $368.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.28, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report).

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