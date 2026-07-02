Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $236,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TMO alerts: Sign Up

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $513.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $190.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.36 and a 12 month high of $643.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $473.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $605.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thermo Fisher Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here