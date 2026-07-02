Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $3.51 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,926 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,383 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 2.3% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company's stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $972,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,016.7% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 26.9% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore set a $139.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $139.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $140.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $147.96. The stock has a market cap of $239.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report).

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