Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $66,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 98.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 5,596 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $64,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,064,000. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,739 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $31,018,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,383 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $167,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $613.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $521.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $521.25 and a 200-day moving average of $568.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $692.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. The business's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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