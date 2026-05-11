Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,540 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 46,565 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC's holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,780 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 73,326 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 117.9% in the third quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 43,946 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 214.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 121,633 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 82,932 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 363.2% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 151,801 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 119,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at $1,074,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $59.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.68.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Pan American Silver's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. Zacks Research cut Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on PAAS

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

See Also

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