Paradiem LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Paradiem LLC cut its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,676 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 55,867 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $493,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,737.40. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,440. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "strong-buy" rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Qualcomm from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $220.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $189.16 on Monday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $259.92. The company has a market capitalization of $199.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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