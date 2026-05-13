Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. SAP makes up about 0.7% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC's holdings in SAP were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 130.9% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,357,225 shares of the software maker's stock worth $629,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SAP by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,650,418 shares of the software maker's stock worth $805,992,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of SAP by 1,126.3% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 842,416 shares of the software maker's stock worth $225,102,000 after purchasing an additional 773,720 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of SAP by 1,582.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 817,295 shares of the software maker's stock worth $198,529,000 after purchasing an additional 768,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of SAP by 9,269.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 421,173 shares of the software maker's stock worth $112,542,000 after purchasing an additional 416,678 shares in the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about SAP

Here are the key news stories impacting SAP this week:

Positive Sentiment: SAP launched its “Autonomous Enterprise” platform, combining data, cloud, AI and automation into one suite to help customers streamline operations and modernize workflows. SAP Launches Unified AI, Automation Suite

SAP launched its “Autonomous Enterprise” platform, combining data, cloud, AI and automation into one suite to help customers streamline operations and modernize workflows. Positive Sentiment: The company said it is expanding AI-agent tools for enterprises, including a program to help businesses integrate AI agents across finance and other functions, which could boost demand for SAP’s platform. SAP Intros Program to Help Enterprises Incorporate AI Agents

The company said it is expanding AI-agent tools for enterprises, including a program to help businesses integrate AI agents across finance and other functions, which could boost demand for SAP’s platform. Positive Sentiment: SAP also disclosed a strategic investment and partnership with n8n to scale agentic AI for enterprise customers, signaling further commitment to its AI ecosystem. SAP Integrates n8n to Scale Agentic AI for Enterprises

SAP also disclosed a strategic investment and partnership with n8n to scale agentic AI for enterprise customers, signaling further commitment to its AI ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: At Sapphire, SAP highlighted deeper partnerships with major cloud and AI players including Anthropic, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, NVIDIA and Palantir, which reinforces its ecosystem strategy but does not yet provide near-term financial results. SAP Unveils the Autonomous Enterprise

At Sapphire, SAP highlighted deeper partnerships with major cloud and AI players including Anthropic, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, NVIDIA and Palantir, which reinforces its ecosystem strategy but does not yet provide near-term financial results. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary around the launch noted broader doubts about the sustainability of the software industry, suggesting investors may want proof that SAP’s AI push can translate into faster growth and monetization. SAP Launches Unified AI, Automation Suite

SAP Trading Down 1.7%

SAP opened at $167.27 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $177.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $205.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $313.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter. SAP had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $2.9291 per share. This is a positive change from SAP's previous annual dividend of $2.54. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. SAP's payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. Citigroup lowered shares of SAP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SAP from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $288.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

SAP Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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