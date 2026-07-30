Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,713 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,781 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.9% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,394 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,063,653 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,893,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,602 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 44.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 84,271 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $20,426,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM’s second-quarter results were viewed as better than the headline revenue miss suggested. Earnings per share matched the $2.93 consensus estimate, revenue increased 1.1% year over year, and investors noted encouraging trends in margins, cash generation and the company’s recurring software and consulting businesses. IBM Stock: 3 Reasons Q2 Earnings Weren’t as Bad as Investors Feared

IBM’s second-quarter results were viewed as better than the headline revenue miss suggested. Earnings per share matched the $2.93 consensus estimate, revenue increased 1.1% year over year, and investors noted encouraging trends in margins, cash generation and the company’s recurring software and consulting businesses. Positive Sentiment: A native Resecurity integration with IBM QRadar SIEM expands the platform’s threat-intelligence ecosystem. The development supports IBM’s positioning as a hub for AI-ready cybersecurity data and could benefit demand for automated defenses as AI-enabled attacks increase. Is IBM Quietly Turning QRadar Into the Core of Its AI Security Investment Story?

A native Resecurity integration with IBM QRadar SIEM expands the platform’s threat-intelligence ecosystem. The development supports IBM’s positioning as a hub for AI-ready cybersecurity data and could benefit demand for automated defenses as AI-enabled attacks increase. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s latest data-breach report highlights a growing cybersecurity market: one in four malicious breaches is now AI-enabled, with average costs of about $6 million. Rising breach severity may strengthen the business case for IBM’s security and consulting offerings. IBM Study: One in Four Malicious Breaches are AI-Enabled

IBM’s latest data-breach report highlights a growing cybersecurity market: one in four malicious breaches is now AI-enabled, with average costs of about $6 million. Rising breach severity may strengthen the business case for IBM’s security and consulting offerings. Neutral Sentiment: IBM’s sale of nearly 1,000 blockchain patents to Circle monetizes non-core intellectual property and allows greater focus on AI and quantum computing, although it also underscores the company’s retreat from blockchain-related initiatives. Circle Acquires IBM’s Entire Blockchain Patent Portfolio

IBM’s sale of nearly 1,000 blockchain patents to Circle monetizes non-core intellectual property and allows greater focus on AI and quantum computing, although it also underscores the company’s retreat from blockchain-related initiatives. Negative Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group reduced their IBM EPS estimates modestly for fiscal 2026 and 2027. The revisions reinforce concerns that slowing growth, particularly in IBM Z, could limit earnings momentum.

Analysts at Erste Group reduced their IBM EPS estimates modestly for fiscal 2026 and 2027. The revisions reinforce concerns that slowing growth, particularly in IBM Z, could limit earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms have announced investigations into potential securities-law violations tied to IBM’s disclosures about new business deals and the IBM Z outlook. These announcements are allegations, not findings, but add headline and litigation risk after the sharp selloff. IBM Securities Fraud Investigation

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $226.64 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $262.92 and its 200 day moving average is $258.62. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $199.19 and a 1-year high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $213.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm's revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $303.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $291.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here