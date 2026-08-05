Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,848 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $14,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $162.95.

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ExxonMobil Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:XOM opened at $154.06 on Wednesday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The stock's fifty day moving average is $145.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $114.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.94 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 53.02%.

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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