Paramount Skydance Corporation $PSKY Stock Position Lifted by Amundi

Amundi raised its stake in Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY - Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,149,109 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 245,556 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.10% of Paramount Skydance worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Skydance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,006,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $482,481,000 after purchasing an additional 132,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth $524,371,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Skydance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,406,791 shares of the company's stock worth $206,451,000 after buying an additional 155,679 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paramount Skydance by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd now owns 15,088,097 shares of the company's stock worth $202,180,000 after buying an additional 5,221,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTCO Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Skydance by 133.3% in the first quarter. MTCO Ltd. now owns 6,300,000 shares of the company's stock worth $56,826,000 after buying an additional 3,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PSKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Arete Research restated a "sell" rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Paramount Skydance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $11.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSKY

Paramount Skydance Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Paramount Skydance stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Paramount Skydance Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter. Paramount Skydance had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. Research analysts expect that Paramount Skydance Corporation will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Skydance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Paramount Skydance's payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

More Paramount Skydance News

Here are the key news stories impacting Paramount Skydance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations: Paramount Skydance reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.18, above the $0.15 consensus estimate, on revenue of approximately $6.91 billion. Stronger direct-to-consumer and studio performance, along with cost discipline, helped offset weakness in television media. Reuters article

Paramount Skydance reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.18, above the $0.15 consensus estimate, on revenue of approximately $6.91 billion. Stronger direct-to-consumer and studio performance, along with cost discipline, helped offset weakness in television media. Positive Sentiment: Streaming outlook remains encouraging: Paramount+ subscribers grew to nearly 82 million, while retention reached a company record. Management also issued a solid third-quarter revenue outlook of $7.0 billion to $7.2 billion, broadly in line with expectations, and raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance. GuruFocus article

Paramount+ subscribers grew to nearly 82 million, while retention reached a company record. Management also issued a solid third-quarter revenue outlook of $7.0 billion to $7.2 billion, broadly in line with expectations, and raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analyst remains bullish: Benchmark lowered its PSKY price target from $19 to $16 but maintained a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. The target reduction reflects a more cautious valuation, but the continued buy rating provides support. Benzinga article

Benchmark lowered its PSKY price target from $19 to $16 but maintained a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. The target reduction reflects a more cautious valuation, but the continued buy rating provides support. Neutral Sentiment: Warner Bros. Discovery deal remains unresolved: Paramount CEO David Ellison said the company is open to settling the antitrust lawsuit but remains confident it will prevail at trial. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned that state intervention in the transaction could damage capital markets, a comment that may reinforce concerns about regulatory overreach but does not resolve the litigation. Seeking Alpha article

Paramount CEO David Ellison said the company is open to settling the antitrust lawsuit but remains confident it will prevail at trial. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned that state intervention in the transaction could damage capital markets, a comment that may reinforce concerns about regulatory overreach but does not resolve the litigation. Negative Sentiment: Antitrust trial creates material financial and execution risk: A federal judge scheduled the states’ challenge to the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger for March 2027. The delay could increase deal uncertainty and financing costs; reports indicate Paramount’s backers could owe more than $1 billion to Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders based on the trial timing. Business Insider article

About Paramount Skydance

Paramount Skydance Media Group Nasdaq: PSKY is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

See Also

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