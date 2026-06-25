Park Edge Advisors LLC Sells 82,015 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Park Edge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,966 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 82,015 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE:T opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $155.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.21. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is 37.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Report on T

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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