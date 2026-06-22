Park National Corp OH Acquires 5,910 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,506 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH's holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock worth $22,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 117.3% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock worth $210,685,000 after acquiring an additional 612,702 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AbbVie Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $216.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $382.74 billion, a PE ratio of 106.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company's fifty day moving average is $212.18 and its 200 day moving average is $218.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.73 and a 52 week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's payout ratio is 340.89%.

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Evercore set a $235.00 target price on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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