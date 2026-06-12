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Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 2,960,333 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Written by MarketBeat
June 12, 2026
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Key Points

  • Parnassus Investments LLC cut its Realty Income stake by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, selling 2,960,333 shares and leaving it with 15,106,270 shares worth about $851.5 million. Realty Income still represents about 2.2% of the fund’s portfolio.
  • Analysts remain mixed but mostly neutral-to-bullish on Realty Income, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.46. Recent target changes ranged from $66 to $69, and one analyst upgraded the stock to Strong Buy.
  • Realty Income raised its monthly dividend to $0.271 per share, up from $0.27, while its latest quarterly results beat EPS and revenue estimates. The company also reported strong year-over-year revenue growth and set FY 2026 EPS guidance at 4.410–4.440.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,106,270 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 2,960,333 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for approximately 2.2% of Parnassus Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 1.64% of Realty Income worth $851,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,942 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 21,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on O

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.43. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income's payout ratio is 266.39%.

More Realty Income News

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Realty Income increased its monthly dividend to $0.271 per share, extending its reputation as a reliable income payer and signaling confidence in cash flow stability.
  • Positive Sentiment: The company’s raised 2026 AFFO guidance and reported 98.9% occupancy suggest strong portfolio performance and continued support for dividend growth. O Raises the Payout: Can the Monthly Dividend Still Win Investors?
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts and recent commentary are framing the higher dividend as a sign that the investment case for Realty Income may be improving, especially for yield-focused investors. Is Realty Income’s Higher Dividend And AFFO Outlook Altering The Investment Case For O?
  • Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Realty Income as a candidate for investors seeking large monthly income streams, but these pieces were mostly promotional and did not add new company-specific catalysts.
  • Neutral Sentiment: One analysis compared Realty Income with EastGroup Properties on cost of capital and execution, which is more of a valuation/strategy discussion than an immediate stock-moving event. Realty Income Vs. EastGroup: A Case Study In Overcoming Cost Of Capital
  • Negative Sentiment: Higher interest rates remain a headwind for REIT valuations and may limit upside even as the dividend outlook improves.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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